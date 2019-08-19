The famous Russian actor suspected of fraud
Famous Russian actor, star of “Cadets” and “My fair nanny”, producer and Director Sergey Zhigunov, who directed the sequel to “the Three Musketeers”, is suspected of fraud. Some of the actors who played mostly cameo roles in his projects, said that they owed wages.
Their fees allegedly did not received the participants of the show “Dinosaur” (2018). The actors are unable to go to court because they didn’t have on hand, even copies of employment contracts.
Actor Kirill Zakharov reported that Sergey Zhigunov pay only well-known actors playing the main roles.
“The year I was not paid. The amount is small, but still. Wanted Zhigunov in the entrance to watch for, to talk to a man. But he runs like a scared rabbit. I called, was rude, and in the end with me paid off. Moreover, know that the aggregate was threatening people asking for money,” complained actor the publication StarHit.
The media also reported that the trial against Zhigunov started the company “Sineleks”, which is supposedly not paid for his work on the series “Cuba”. Also the members of the crew of the TV series “Goryunov”, with producer Zhigunov, claim they have not received the promised money. No complaints were only the lead actor Maxim Averin.
Sergey Zhigunov does not comment on the charges. According to Russian media, the producer is in bankruptcy in the arbitration court. Thus trying to avoid paying fees. It should be noted, the production company Zhigunov work as usual.
the main role in which plays a famous actress Ada Rogovtseva.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter