The famous Russian actor was in intensive care
Famous Russian actor Armen Jigarkhanyan, which in the summer underwent heart surgery, hospitalized in Moscow.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, actor in intensive care in critical condition.
According to the information of the channel, Dzhigarkhanyan lingering pneumonia, which aggravated a chronic disease. The actor is under the constant supervision of doctors.
84-year-old Dzhigarkhanyan this year already some times got to hospital. His health sharply deteriorated in connection with the litigation with his ex-wife, 40-year-old pianist Vitalina Tsymbalyuk-Romanovskaya.
In summer, the actor had an operation to install a pacemaker. He went back to his ex-wife Tatyana Vlasova and, according to the actor’s son felt good.
We will remind that earlier the hospital was Igor Vernik. Fortunately, all went well with the diagnosis and analgesic.
