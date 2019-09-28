The famous Russian actress found in his underwear… cocaine, media
In Moscow on the night of 28 September, the inspectors of traffic police detained the actress Natalia Bochkareva (the performer of the title role in the sitcom “Happy together”), which was in a state of narcotic intoxication.
As reported in Telegram-online Baza, the actress stopped in the street Stromynka around 1:00 am for verification of documents, however, Natalia was acting really weird. On the question of whether she used alcohol or drugs, the woman replied in the affirmative, moreover, immediately took out hidden bag of cocaine.
Bochkareva herself angrily denied reports about his arrest. According to her, the night she was home with the kids.
“Honestly, learned in a telephone call that appeared on the Internet such information. It is a lie, deceit. This is someone trying to inflate a scandal and, perhaps, to make a HYIP. I don’t understand who needs it, but I want to know, to understand. These people should be responsible for such words”, — said Bochkarev resource “360”.
We will remind, “FAKTY” published an interview with the actress in which she made a Declaration of love to the Ukrainian fat. She buys it during each trip to our country.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter