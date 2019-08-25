The famous Russian film Director killed in road accident: a terrible photo
The Director of the Russian TV series “urban jungle” Igor Chomsky was killed in an accident in Moscow.
As reported by Telegram channel 112, died Chomsky urom.
So, about 6 am, 42-year-old Director was driving taken car-share Hyundai Genesis, lost control and at full speed crashed into a KAMAZ.
Causes of accident are specified. It is noted that Chomsky died on the spot.
In addition to the “Law of the stone jungle”, he has directed several short films. Chomsky also played in the movie “the Unfinished lesson”.
We will remind that earlier the US, in orange, the couple was killed in an accident, leaving the court building, where they registered the marriage.
Also on 22 August the mother-in-law showman Serhiy Prytula, businesswoman Lily Sapelnik became the culprit of road accident, in which suffered the woman with a child.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter