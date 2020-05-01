The famous Russian TV presenter found property in the United States for millions of dollars
Leading from the First channel Elena Malysheva is a mansion in new York, as well as several apartments, where her sons live. This was told by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in the framework of its new investigation.
Controversial Russian TV host Elena Malysheva owns a luxurious mansion in the suburbs of new York city, purchasing became the most expensive transaction for the sale of real estate in the district for the year 2016. Also the authors of the investigation were found flat in the heart of the Big Apple, where now live the sons of the presenter. This was announced by the leader of Russia and an opponent of Vladimir Putin Alexei Navalny on his website and YouTube channel.
The mansion, on Google maps users are already noted as “the Palace of Elena Malysheva”, is located in new Jersey at 34, Timberline drive.
House Elena bought in 2016 for 6.4 million dollars and registered it for herself and her husband — Igor Malyshev. The interior design of the house is made in classic style and generously decorated with gold, marble and crystal.
Why is the person Malysheva interested in the opposition right now?
During a pandemic, Elena Malysheva became the main speaker of Russia on the subject of coronavirus. The authors of investigations have examined the statements of Helen in the last few months and “horrified.” She visits dozens of gears and says that there is no danger that things are not as bad as it seems. That only old people die. The virus only in China. What disease that a few months has killed more than 200 thousand people, is a common seasonal infection. And the excitement stems from “something else”, apparently a global conspiracy.
Navalny calls Malyshev propaganda of the Kremlin, which broadcasts to the masses only what is approved by the power elite. In a recent interview where Elena Malysheva called for raising the retirement age in Russia she said that “Moscow is the best place on Earth.”
But who lives in a luxurious house Malysheva, while she works on Russian TV?
Team Navalny found that in new York there lives the son of Malysheva, Yuri. He works in city hospital, maintains a blog on social networks. He also often took part in the filming of the program “Live healthy!”, constant leading of which is itself Malysheva.
As you know, the son of Yuri by training a doctor, first finished residency due to specialty “surgery” in Russia, after which he continued his studies in the United States. The younger son Vasily graduated from the law Academy in Russia, then moved to the United States, where he graduated from law school.
In the video from social networks Yuri was discovered the interiors of the mansion in new Jersey, as well as apartments in the center of new York, which, as it turned out, also belongs to the family Malyshevich. So, the younger son of Elena Malysheva, Basil, owns two apartments in the city: identical apartments on different floors of the same house, each with an area of 110 m2 and cost $4.2 million.
After the publication of the investigation Yuri Malyshev made his blog private, like a video of rich interiors.
The total value of the estate of Elena Malysheva and her family in the U.S. is estimated at $11 million. Earlier, the TV presenter said that he lives on the income from television and their hospitals in Moscow, but the authors of the investigation I doubt they would cover such a large purchase in the USA.
