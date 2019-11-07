The famous singer admitted that she was treated in a mental hospital
Famous singer and TV presenter, former soloist of group “VIA Gra” Alain Vinnytsia, reveal beauty secrets on the eve of the 45th anniversary, was shocked by a Frank recognition. It turns out that a successful singer has experienced severe stress because of burnout and lack of demand.
“I’m in show business for almost 20 years. During this time, people may get tired and depleted. And I’m not just an artist but also a songwriter — she wrote everything myself, with the exception of the group “VIA Gra”. There comes a time when you get tired. Psychologists call this very fashionable words: “man burned down”. Probably the same thing five years ago happened to me”, — Alena Vinnitskaya in an interview to “Relax.”
The actress admits that she found it difficult to accept a new self, to adjust to everyday life, to become a “normal family woman”, but that time has taught her a lot.
“It was hard for me: I got used to the rhythm of daily journeys, life in hotels. When I declined the tour schedule, it was difficult to find yourself in the home. Understand that you don’t know what to do at home. It was a wonderful experience. He sets the brains. I understood and accepted everything that happened to me in my life. Changed, acquired new skills, come life wisdom”, — said the presenter of the program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
According to Alena, she’s just tired, but found the strength to stop and ask for help from professionals.
“I learned to be alone, to be with myself. Actors, even the global level, suffer greatly when their demand falls. Many people drink too much, become sick people with them is a terrible thing. To be able to be a self-sufficient person, to accept yourself in any situation as you are, — great art. It is even more than to be an artist. I have had many different… First the stress, then the depression started. Then I was in a mental hospital. I worked with psychologists and psychiatrists, so I felt bad. He was on antidepressants. It was the first really serious year. I could not recover. And still thankful that it all happened”, — shocked recognition of Vinnytsia.
