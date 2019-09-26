The famous singer and actress lost 45 kg: how she did it (photos)
Popular American singer and actress Jessica Simpson for six months after the third birth dropped 45 pounds. Achievement she shared on his page in Instagram. “Proud to feel like myself again”, — she wrote.
The other day Jessica came out in a black bodycon mini dress with slit. And looked very tempting.
During pregnancy, Jessica was heavily criticized for the fact that she gained too much weight. After the birth of her daughter birdie Mae on March 19 Simpson, weighed at the moment 109 pounds, set a goal to return to the previous figure. 39-year-old star is engaged in intensive workouts and changed diet. Thus, the publication E! writes that she worked with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. “She set a goal and reached it,” says the source.
Jessica ate a lot of vegetables, completely refused from fast food, limit fried and high-calorie meals. She ate three times a day times a day plus two snacks, which could afford a handful of almonds or green beans with Parmesan.
Jessica also tried, in addition to regular workouts in the gym, more to go. In her opinion, this simple exercise has an excellent effect both on physical and on mental health. She tried every day to make at least 14 thousand steps — starting with six thousand, and gradually increasing this figure. She walked a lot with the kids and worked at home on the treadmill — while talking on the phone or watching TV.
July 5, 2014 Jessica is married to former American football player Eric Johnson. Their eldest daughter Maxwell is now seven years old, and son ACE — six.
With her first husband, singer Nick lashe she starred in the reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”. The pop star known for the films “Dukes of Hazzard”, “my dream Date”, “Blonde ambition”, “movie Star in uniform.”
