The famous supermodel is pregnant with first child at 40 years (photos)
The famous Czech supermodel Petra Nemcova, who on 2 August of this year she married the businessman Franco-Venezuelan origin Benjamin Lattice, pregnant with first child. 40-year-old beauty posted in his Instagram a series of images with a rounded belly.
“Our family is expanding and my belly too. Feel such gratitude for the fact that the universe so quickly has blessed me with this divine gift”, she wrote.
At the end of December 2004, Petra Nemcova with her then-boyfriend, photographer Simon Atlee, were vacationing on the island of Phuket in Thailand when there was a severe tsunami, killing over 200,000 people — including Utley. Herself Peter miraculously escaped, after sitting on the top of a palm tree for over eight hours until she was found by rescuers.
In 2005, Petra Nemcova founded the Fund “The Happy Hearts Fund” which purpose is assistance in the areas of health, donors and orphans, survivors of the tsunami of 26 December 2004.
Peter and Benjamin were married in Arizona
