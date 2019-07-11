The famous “thief in law” Guli suddenly returned to Azerbaijan after his visit to Baku
46-year-old “kingpin” Nadir of Salifou named Lotu Guli flew to Baku, capital of Azerbaijan. The reasons for his visit to his homeland were not disclosed. It is noted that now they are threatened again to get behind bars, writes Ura.ru.
As you know, an influential crime boss and one of the candidates for the title of “boss of all bosses” — the main Mafiosi of Russia — Nadir Salifov after serving 22 years behind bars after being freed early, went to Istanbul.
After the political rapprochement between Russia and Turkey for Guli there is a risk of deportation to Russia, which he had to move to UAE where he continued to manage groups on the Network.
After the arrest in Russia of a 64-year-old Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young), Guli has become one of applicants for participation in the redistribution of criminal power in the country.
According to Russian media, the activities of his supporters for the last time in Russia has increased, especially in Moscow and Sverdlovsk region.
It is hardly surprising that the Nadir of Salifov was sent to the interior Ministry of the Russian Federation on the international wanted list through Interpol. The reason for this is that the ghouls, in the opinion of militiamen, with the ransom, being in prison, he organized the kidnapping of a businessman in Moscow.
It is worth noting that, despite the resistance of other criminal clans and tireless work of law enforcement officers, positions Salifou in the shadow world is still quite strong, although recently he has suffered some loss. So, according to some information, almost all large Russian market one way or another imposed a tribute to people associated with ghouls.
The reason of arrival of Guli in Baku is not known. According to one version, it also had questions from the authorities. According to another, he, an ethnic Azerbaijani, there were some concerns or issues that require personal presence. We also discuss the probability that the Lot Guli managed somehow to secure a trouble-free stay in the Azerbaijani capital.
As previously reported “FACTS” at the beginning of the year “the thief in the law” Guli started the war in Russia: his killers shot “authority”.
