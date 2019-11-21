The famous TV presenter shocked recognition of divorce
The famous TV presenter Gregory Herman, who previously shared with the “FACTS” a recipe for a delicious dish with rice, shocked recognition of divorce. Leading channel “Ukraine” for the first time shared a dramatic family history. Gregory admitted that he was betrayed by his beloved woman.
“Her name’s Aya, by profession she is a film critic. I think this is exactly the situation where I loved her and she loved herself. The fact that I realized after our marriage collapsed”, — frankly said Herman in the “Sravi way”.
His marriage lasted nine years, Aya herself was the initiator of the divorce. Gregory does not hide that painfully experienced the gap.
“I felt empty, hurt, pain, bitterness, some temporary illusion that everything can be taken, the desire to get it back. And then the reluctance to return and apathy. And she could not explain his desire is just gone. One day she said she was going to meet a girl. Later I found that not to friend”, — said Herman.
Only three years later he got rid of the painful experiences and met a new love. Now, he is happy that it happened that way.
“If I didn’t have all the previous stories, all my love Affairs, I would, God knows, as he came to the main woman in my life”, — said Gregory Herman.
With his wife Irina Frolova they are colleagues, she leads the program “MSA: beauty”. Once they were together the morning show, and when it was closed, Gregory realized that not imagine his life without Irene. Presenters happily married and raising sons Daniel and Luke.
