The famous Ukrainian tennis player underwent a second surgery for the year (photos)
The former first racket of Ukraine Kiev, Alexander Dolgopolov, in due time included in the top 15 of the world tennis rankings, continues to fight the effects of injuries received a year ago.
30-year-old tennis player was moved to the medical center surgery on right hand, after which he published on his page in Instagram photo from a hospital ward.
“There is for You and good news for me. The second operation was successful and we found what we wanted. The idea is that this intervention should be enough to fully recover. So wait for the news. If all goes well, I plan to start the season 2020, “wrote the athlete in the picture.
Its the last official match of the 30-year-old tennis player spent may 14, 2018, losing in two sets at the tournament in Rome to Serb Novak to Djokovic — 1:6, 3:6. In early August, Alexander was made the first operation, which, unfortunately, did not help the athlete, after which it became clear that a second surgical intervention not to avoid.
Photo Instagram Alexander Dolgopolov
