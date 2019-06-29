The famous Ukrainian tennis player will have another surgery (photo)
Ukrainian tennis player Alexander Dolgopolov, was part of his time in the top 20 of the world rankings may not fully recover from the injury to the right arm. 30-year-old athlete is waiting to retry the operation, he stated on his page in Instagram.
His last match at the moment, Dolgopolov has spent more than a year ago, on may 14, 2018, losing in the first round of the tournament in Rome to Serb Novak to Djokovic — 1:6, 3:6. And the last victory was obtained a year and a half ago, when in the second round of the Open championship of Australia, our compatriot defeated Australian Matthew of Ebden— 7:6 (0), 6:3, 6:4.
Note that in the beginning of June, Alexander was encouraged by their fans, laying out photos from the training on the court, but apparently, the effects of injury are felt. Thus, at least until the end of 2019 Dolgopolov in official competitions of participation will not accept.
