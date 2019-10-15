The famous work by Salvador Dali was stolen from a Museum in the United States for half a minute (video)
Gallery Dennis Rae Fine Art in the American city of San Francisco in broad daylight occurred daring theft. A thief stole an engraving by Salvador Dali “Burning giraffe”. Moreover, as shown in the CCTV footage, he took only 32 seconds.
Assuming the offender had an accomplice who distracted the attention of the staff. And the attacker just picked up standing near the exit of the easel “the Burning giraffe” and carried him out into the street. According to ABC, the thief simply bore the engraving of a size of about 50 to 60 centimeters along the street in his hand — nobody was paying attention. Guess it wasn’t about stealing to order: the thief may have acted according to circumstances. The value of the artwork — about 20 thousand dollars. Dali created it in the years 1966-1967 influenced by the work of Pablo Picasso.
