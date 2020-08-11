The farmers of Odesa region have restructured 80% of bad loans
Petrashko told about the restructuring
The Ministry of economy managed to achieve a consensus of understanding to resolve 80% of problematic issues from landowners.
Economy Minister Ihor Petrashko said that the banks restructured the farmers of the Odessa region, 80% of the 338 million UAH troubled loan portfolio. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of economy.
“For objective reasons, the weather, the farmers of the South, unfortunately, could not imagine that banks positive financial statements. Therefore, it has become one of the main reasons for failure to use loan programs. Active communication with banks and emphasis on force majeure, we managed to achieve a consensus of understanding to resolve 80% of problematic issues from the farmers,” the Minister said.
According to him, the amount of positive decisions amounted to 270, 4 million hryvnia.
According to Ministry of economy, agricultural enterprises accounted for half of the borrowers of the state program Affordable loans 5-7-9%.
korrespondent.net