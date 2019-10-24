The fastest car McLaren spotted on public roads
The company McLaren started road testing of the prototype model Speedtail.
This supercar is the title of the fastest “civilian” cars the history of the brand.
Spy photos of the bright orange hypercar made on the public road, published foreign car edition Carscoops.
Recall, the debut of the McLaren Speedtail organized last fall. Then a new product called the ideological successor to the legendary F1, which from 1993 to 2005 was considered the fastest production car in the world.
Speedtail gets carbon construction, as well as hybrid on the basis of 756-strong four-liter twin-turbo V8 and a 312-horsepower electric motor. From a standstill to 300 km/h supercar can accelerate in just 12.8 seconds. This is 2.7 seconds faster than the McLaren P1, and 0.3 seconds — the Bugatti Chiron. The maximum speed reaches Speedtail 403 km/h.
The McLaren edition will be limited Speedtail: British brand promises to release only 106 of these cars with a price tag of 2.3 million dollars.
Such a space, the price has not deterred those who wish to acquire the fastest supercar McLaren – all cars are already sold. In the hands of their owners hypercar will get only in the beginning of next year.