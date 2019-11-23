The fastest way to become a millionaire
Why is it difficult to achieve financial success in life? What rituals do wealthy people every day? Is there a specific formula for wealth accumulation?
Within five years observing and documenting the daily activities of 233 wealthy people (each of them had an annual gross income of not less than 160 000 US dollars and the net assets within the 3.2 million U.S. dollars), the head of the study “Habits of the rich” have found that there are four paths to becoming a multimillionaire, says CNBC.
1. Way Saver-Investors. No matter what their job, people in this group make savings and investments a part of their daily life. They are constantly thinking of ways to increase their wealth.
2. The path of the climbers. They work in a large company and devote all his time and energy to rise up the career ladder, until you get the top Executive position with very high salary.
3. Way virtuosos. This band is one of the best in their profession, they are paid a high premium for their knowledge and experience. Formal education, such as degrees (e.g., law or medicine), is usually required.
4. The path of dreamers. all the people in this group aspire to the dream, such as starting a business, become successful actors, musicians or authors of bestsellers. Dreamers love what they do for a living, their passion is evident in Bank accounts.
The path of dreamers — the fastest way to get rich
Approximately 28% of people in the study were dreamers. Their average equity was $ 7.4 million, far more than any other group in the study. They were able to accumulate this wealth for about 12 years.
This is the fastest and most helpful way to wealth, to guarantee the most money. For example, consider the list of Forbes 400 this year: seven of the 10 richest billionaires in the world, including Jeff Bezos, bill gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Bloomberg — the dreamers They got rich by creating his own company.
However, the way the dreamers is the most difficult, most risky and the most intense. “In the worst case it is a daily walk through hell,” said one dreamer.
“It is riddled with obstacles, disappointments, mistakes, failure and financial struggle,” he added.
Why is the path of dreamers so difficult?
You will need great physical and mental endurance to go this route. Here are some of the main reasons why:
- Irregular working hours. In the study, dreamers were working 65-75 hours a week before reaching their dreams. Weekends and holidays almost was not. Family and friends have suffered the most from their absence.
- A stressful lifestyle. As long as the dream starts to bear fruit, the ends can lead to unbearable financial stress. Especially hard for those who have a family. In the beginning of the path to have a stable salary virtually impossible.
- The high risks. Visionaries by nature are gamblers; they are ready to stake all that they have — their homes, cars and savings. And there is absolutely no guarantee of success. In fact, more than half of the dreamers said that they have repeatedly failed. And failure can often lead to bankruptcy.
- Demotivation. Because the dreamers are ambitious goals, many of which can seem almost impossible for some people (with good intentions, of course) trying to convince them to go the other way. Dreamers often hear the word “no”.
Who can succeed in the way of the dreamer
- To work for the boss — not an option. Dreamers prefer to work for themselves, and not under the guidance of Manager or employer. They like to do things their own way.
- Focus on the goal. Have you set daily, monthly, annual and long-term goals. For dreamers the target definition is not that “I will try to achieve”, and that “I need to accomplish.”
- Daily classes on self-improvement. You are constantly working on how to become stronger, smarter, faster and better than their competitors.
- Moderate lifestyle. Dreamers are not squandering the reserves on unnecessary. It is rare to find a dreamer, dinner at a trendy restaurant in the early days of his career.
- Not to limit their own mistakes. Although you know how important it is to learn from their mistakes, but still tend to pay more attention to their success.
Dreamers remain in the game, because they are extremely confident that they will succeed and they are willing to pay huge dividends in the future to make things happen. So next time when you will see businessman-millionaire, do not envy what he has. Envy their tireless perseverance.