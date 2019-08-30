The fat girl trying on a wedding dress and other ladies laughed at her
Once Pysanka bride came to the salon to choose a white dress for the wedding. She tried on different in order to choose the most suitable. The girl drew the attention of the mother and daughter also came to the salon, and suddenly began to go in the direction negodenko bride ugly jokes.
Poor girl, having heard the insult, unable to hold back the tears.
After hearing all this, the owner of the salon decided to stand up for the full client. She said the mother and daughter that they can’t buy in the store, and knowing that they’re going to take already paid for the dress, asked them to sign the papers.
Only after the women found out that signed up for the rejection of the dress and a refund. They were furious, but do nothing. Now a new dress in a short time will be difficult to find.
So the hostess studied grebenok and was absolutely right. No one has the right to insult another, it is plain bad manners, which should not suffer people.