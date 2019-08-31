The fate of the battle of the newcomers of the Premier League decided on goal in the last seconds: video highlights from matches
Saturday, 31 August, 6-th round of the championship of Ukraine on football has continued in three matches in the Dnieper, Poltava and Lviv.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 6-th round
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Alexandria” — 0:1 (Masta, 23). Youth teams — 2:1.
“Dnepr-1” — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 2:1 (Nazarenko, 59, Kohut, 90+3 — Frost, 17). Youth teams — 1:1.
Lviv — Mariupol — 0:1 (Vakula, 62). Youth teams — 3:2.
Heavy away victory, which became the 50th in the Ukrainian championship under the leadership of Vladimir Sharan, produced “Alexandria”, eve learned their opponents in the group stage of the Europa League. The only goal was scored midway through the first half, Dmitry Masta, after which the guests were mostly fought from the attacks of wards of Vitaly Kosovo and succeeded. Note that Alexandria is not conceded in an away match for the first time in the last 15 matches in the championship of Ukraine.
In the battle of two newcomers to the Premier League, which took place in the river at “Dnipro-Arena”, turned out to be stronger hosts. However, after the first half, the score was not in their favor — at the 17 th minute Evgeny frost closed a lumbago from the left flank, extending a series of Dnipro with missed goals to five matches. But the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko showed character and at first the efforts of Alexander Nazarenko played, and when the final whistle had 13 (!) seconds thanks to an accurate shot by Igor Kohut and did snatch victory, which became their mentor anniversary, the 10th, at the head of different teams in the Premier League.
In Lviv, the local eponymous club continued their winless home record in the Premier League, which lasts since November last year for 12 games. In the match with “Mariupol” the only goal was scored by the guest forward Vladislav Vakula, who last week signed a contract with Shakhtar, but will continue to perform in the Azov team squad on loan.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 15 (5);
2. “Desna” — 11 (6);
3. Zarya — 10 (5);
4. “Alexandria” — 9 (6);
5. “Dnepr-1” — 8 (6);
6. “Dinamo” — 7 (4);
7. Vorskla — 7 (6);
8. “Mariupol” — 7 (5);
9. Kolos — 7 (6);
10. Lviv — 6 (5);
11. “Karpaty” — 5 (6);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (5).
Sunday, September 1, programme 6-th round of the championship of Ukraine will culminate in two matches: Olimpik — Shakhtar, “dawn” — “the Dynamo”.
Photo of FC “Dnepr-1”
