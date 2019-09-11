The father of Britney Spears can no longer be her guardian
September 11, 2019
James Spears noted that for health reasons can no longer look after his daughter.
James Spears, father of Britney Spears, said that for health reasons he can no longer be guardian of her daughter. We will remind, last year the man suffered a rupture of the colon, because of what Britney said even his speech.
Now all things singer will lead her assistant Jody Montgomery, reports storinka.com.ua.
“Montgomery will have full access to all records relating to the treatment of Spears. She will be able to control the work of doctors, to Express their opinions about the methods of diagnosis and treatment of mental problems of Britney”, — said the insider.