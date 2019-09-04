The father of Britney Spears has beaten her 13-year-old son: the police intervened (photo)
Ex-husband of pop star Britney Spears, Kevin Federline filed a complaint with the police for her father Jamie Spears. Kevin claims that 67-year-old Jamie beat his 13-year-old grandson Sean. According to the publication, The Blast, the complaint was filed a few hours after the court decided to refer Federline priority custody of children. If they are still with the singer shared custody of his sons equally — 50 to 50 percent now, according to the publication People, share Federline increased to 90 percent. These conditions were agreed with the singer. According to the lawyer of her ex-husband, it was the right decision on her part because Sean and his 12-year-old brother Jaden will be more secure. To see his children, Spears will now be able only in the presence of another adult, whose candidature must approve Federline.
Grandfather charged with a domestic violence restraining order to the grandchildren. The details of the incident is still unknown. according to some, Jamie walked Shawn into the room, breaking the door, “violently shaking him” after a quarrel in the presence of the younger brother of the boy.
41-year-old dancer and rapper Kevin in addition to sons from Britney, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2007, a 17-year-old daughter Kori and 15-year-old son Caleb from his relationship with actress Shar Jackson. And in 2013, Kevin married again on the volleyball player Victoria Prince, who bore him two daughters, Peyton Marie and Jordan Kay, who is now five and eight years, respectively.
Jamie Spears was appointed guardian of his daughter and her property in 2008, because after the divorce with dancer Federline Britney started acting inappropriately and she had to undergo a course of rehabilitation. Now the singer is seeking the cancellation of guardianship.
Britney Spears’s father Jamie
and forced to take medication. The testimony of the pop Princess confirmed her mother Lynn.
