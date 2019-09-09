The father of Britney Spears was stripped of custody of her after he beat the grandson (photo)
The father of Britney Spears Jamie Spears was stripped of custody of her daughter. 67-year-old Jamie himself addressed the court in Los Angeles with such a request, under the pretext of health problems. He called it “temporary” measures.
Jamie Spears
Waiver of rights of custody has occurred after the former husband of Britney, Kevin Federline complained to the police that the ex-father-in-law beat his 13-year-old grandson Sean. After that, Kevin took to his two sons. Currently, the decision of the court Federline transferred “90%” of the rights of custody of children. Britney is afraid that it may even lose custody. And “can believe” that her father his actions could jeopardize her relationship with her sons.
As you know, Jamie was appointed guardian of his daughter and her property in 2008, because after the divorce with dancer Federline pop star began to behave inappropriately and she had to undergo a course of rehabilitation. Recently the singer has made the abolition of guardianship.
However, even now, after his father abandoned control of its property and activities, Brittany is still unable to obtain long-awaited freedom. Custody transferred now to her longtime assistant jodie Montgomery. “In life, Britney will not change anything,” says the insider publication People. Montgomery will be authorized including to negotiate with physicians regarding the mental health of the singer and her treatment.
“Jamie will get the news about Britney and try to make sure that it is protected from people who may try to benefit from the situation. Her mother Lynn will also be there if Britney need help,” says the source.
As wrote earlier “FACTS”, according to the Forbes magazine Britney Spears is in the top ten highest paid singers in the world, with revenue of $ 30 million per year.
