The father of Britney Spears will not be prosecuted for beating grandson
In recent news about the life of Britney Spears was fit to carry the rubric “Show business” to the criminal chronicle. But, it seems, the passion subsides. So, the publication E!, it became known that the singer’s father, 67-year-old Jamie Spears, will not be prosecuted over the incident with son Britney, 13-year-old Sean.
Earlier, the former son-in-law Jamie Spears Kevin Federline accused him of assaulting his own grandson. Kevin and his attorney divorce mark Vincent Kaplan filed a statement to law enforcement agencies Ventura County (California).
The details of the case were not disclosed because the victim was a minor, but, according to insiders, Jamie Spears used his physical violence and nearly broke down the door of the room where he tried to escape. According to sources, the fight occurred in the house Jamie.
Now the reporter has learned that the Ventura County Prosecutor’s office stopped the investigation.
The results of the study of the case revealed insufficient evidence that Mr. Spears has committed a criminal offence,
— said in an official statement released on Tuesday.
The incident greatly affected the relations within the family. Thus, the court still banned Jamie Spears to get close to his grandson, after which he was forced to give up custody of daughter because Britney spends a lot of time with his sons. Now the control is temporarily passed to longtime assistant singer Jody Montgomery.
The Britney also extremely painfully reacted to the news about the fight between her father and son.
Britney is very upset about the incident. She could not believe that the father has endangered her relationship with the boys. The star lives in constant fear that they will lose custody
said sources close to the star.