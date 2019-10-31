The father of Lindsay Lohan spoke about her relationship with the Saudi Prince
Even in the summer, the media leaked information about what Lindsay Lohan has a new boyfriend — the real Prince from Saudi Arabia. The controversial actress allegedly met with Mohammed bin Salman at the races “Formula 1” and immediately fall in love with the heir to the throne. The father of Lindsay Lohan has frankly told about the affair with the daughter of a Prince.
Michael Lohan solemnly assured that his eldest daughter is in a romantic relationship with Mohammed bin Salman. According to him, Lindsay do sometimes meets with crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, but this communication is exceptionally friendly.
They’re just friends, Lindsay has many friends in the middle East, and it’s all just love. With Muhammad they share common volunteer work, she is actively helping people in this troubled region, especially refugees,
Michael said.
He lamented the fact that journalists did not write about the hard work of Lindsay in Syria, it is interesting to highlight just a nasty rumor.
They have a Prince Platonic and respectful relations, nothing more,
— said the proud dad.
It is worth noting that the reputation of Mohammed bin Salman at home and abroad is quite ambiguous. He is accused in the imprisonment of members of his own family and ordered the murder of journalist Washington Post Jamal Halogy. The question is not afraid of Michael Lohan for his daughter, he said that all the negative rumors about the Prince is a pure lie.
Lindsay says he is a good man. She feels totally safe
— cut off the father of the actress.