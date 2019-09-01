The father of Meghan Markle accused the daughter of hypocrisy and lies in the first interview after the birth of Archie (photo)
The father of the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle, whom she completely erased from his life, gave his first interview after the birth of her grandson Archie. American said the publication the Daily Mail that for a long time was silent as Megan was pregnant. And then he was hoping she’d soften, becoming a mother, and they will be able to reconcile. However, this did not happen. And disappointed Markle went back to the contact with the press. As emphasized by the publication, he never received a fee for the interview and didn’t ask him.
Markle believes that it is unjustly vilified and excluded from the life of the grandson, whose picture he had seen only in the Internet — like all ordinary citizens. At the same time, Megan’s mother, African-American Doria, which Thomas and I divorced when my daughter was six years old, was next to the Duchess at the time of labour, was present at the christening of Archie — along with Harry’s father Prince Charles.
Photos from christening of Archie
“I always hoped that I would be as close with the child Megan, how close to her… I wish they sent me a picture of him, so I can get it framed and hang it on the wall, next to one of the pictures Megan. Did not like any grandfather? Love to find out would have inherited if he’s famous nose Marklow,” says 75-year-old Thomas.
He also showed family photos have never been published. One of them, which he calls his favorite portrait of Megan, a girl only two years. This picture inserted in the frame standing on the table in the living room of a pensioner who now lives in the Mexican town of Rosarito, near the border with the United States.
Another photo hangs on the wall. It is a 20-year-old Megan and Thomas photographed at a soccer match in a suburb of Chicago, when the girl, wishing to please the Pope, gave him a surprise by buying tickets to the game. According to Markle, this was “such a happy day.” The two photos, according to Thomas, are a painful daily reminder of the gap with his beloved daughter and son-in-law Harry, whom the Americans never met.
Thomas said that the scandal with private planes who landed Megan and Harry, once again proves their hypocrisy. They exhibit the same hypocritical approach to the protection of the environment, which has developed against him. As you know, Sasselov criticized four flight private jets for 11 days at a time as they read lecture people about the need to save the planet. “I them in some way is a pity, as they brought it on themselves. You cannot say one thing and do another. All in awe of how kind and wonderful they are. But they are not great in relation to his own family. This is hypocritical. You can’t pose as the benefactors and those who brings people together, and then to ignore his own father and the whole family,” said Markle.
Girlfriend Meghan Markle, stylist Jessica Mulroney previously accused those who criticize the Duchess of racism. “I don’t think it’s racist. I think it’s a shame for Megan and Harry to say one thing and act differently. The one who gives them advice — bad doing its job,” — said the former cameraman.
“I still have not seen my son. Why Harry couldn’t get on a plane and come to me to ask for her hand? He definitely has no problems with the private jet travel. If he wants to come and see me on a private plane — nearby airports. And dozens of commercial flights from England to San Diego and Los Angeles are flying every day,” said the American.
Thomas says that on the day of the 38 th anniversary of Megan, which she celebrated on 4 August, he sent her a card via her financial Advisor at Los Angeles. But no reply received. And don’t even know, came up to her his congratulations.
He also complained that many people, including famous and new friends Megan, publicly condemn it without even being familiar with it. “If you don’t know me, you have no right to say bad things about me?”, — outraged father of the wife of the Prince.
He said he has repeatedly apologized for the controversial production photos, which were made shortly before the wedding, Megan and Harry, in agreement with the paparazzi. Thomas said it was the biggest mistake. And what the photographers told him it would improve his image in the press since his are almost homeless. “I wanted to apologize to the Royal family in public, but Megan and Harry said that I didn’t do it,” — said Thomas. After the scandal he suffered two heart attacks and was in the hospital, which was not able to attend the wedding (although, according to him, he never received a formal invitation to the wedding). And since not heard from her daughter and son-in-law. They never even asked how he is feeling.
Megan Archie
Thomas also responded to the criticism of those who said that he rarely sees his older grandchildren — children of his son and daughter from his first marriage, Thomas Jr. and Samantha. “The British don’t realize the magnitude of the distance between us. When American families live apart, and between them thousands of miles away. We keep in touch, but it’s not easy. We cannot, as you guys just hop in the car and be on the spot,” he told English reporters.
Most of Thomas upset by the fact that his daughter lied during his official visit to Fiji last autumn. She stated in her speech about education that she had to raise money to benefit programs of financial aid and scholarships and also to earn money to pay the tuition at the University. “I’m sorry, but this is absolutely not true, I paid her tuition to the last penny. I have Bank receipts to prove it. I also paid for her trip to Spain and England. I paid for her internship at the American Embassy in Argentina. I have always fulfilled his fatherly responsibilities. And the words of Megan that she was paying for their education is very offensive to me,” said the father of Megan. He stressed that after the divorce with Dooriya never broke contact with my daughter. And that she most of the time he lived 11 years until College.
Thomas admits that still loves her daughter and hopes that they will be able to overcome their differences. At the same time, he was tired of waiting when Megan and Harry will forgive him. “I was tired of the lies. Tired of what I anticipated. I don’t want anything from them, but not going to sit natknuvshis, as long as the whole truth doesn’t come out. Will have to continue to argue against the wrong thing in the address. I have to stand up for yourself… no father deserves such treatment when he had done so much for her daughter. Ask anyone who knew us both. I have always been very kind and generous towards her,” he says.
Even before he met Harry, actress Meghan Markle in her now-defunct Internet blog Tig, repeatedly wrote that it is thanks to her father she became who she is.
