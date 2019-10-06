The father of Meghan Markle stood up for the press and explained why gave the journalists the scandalous letter…
The father of the Duchess of Sussex Thomas Markle again spoke to the media. After it became known that Megan filed a lawsuit for the publication of Mail on Sunday, her father gave another interview to the journalists. He explained why decided to send the press a scandalous letter to his daughter that caused the lawsuit.
According to 75-year-old Markle, he kept a letter from his daughter in secret for six months. And never going to make it public. But then the group of friends Megan gave an anonymous interview to the American edition People. It is assumed that the ladies acted on the request of the Megan who wants to improve their image. Friend has portrayed the Duchess in the best light — caring, simple and loving. Including mentioned the letter sent to her father. According to them, the letter was written in a conciliatory tone. Megan allegedly begged her father to stop denigrate her in the press. “I love you. I only have one father. Please stop following me in the media”, — she asked. And Thomas supposedly sent a reply in which he asked the daughter to make him a Photocall for the press. It hurt her as she just asked him to stop communicating with her through the media.
Thomas says that the letter was not conciliatory. He took it rather as a last farewell. Megan simply scolded him and did not offer any ways to restore peace.
While Markle said he decided to publish only extracts from her letters, “because the other part of it was causing him much pain” and he did not wish to be read by the audience.
American argues that after the publication of the People was forced to “defend himself” because his friends daughter presented the meaning of the letters in a distorted form. He also said that he asked Megan to take a picture with him, wanting to show the world that it can once again be friends. “When Megan’s mother Dorey first photographed Megan and Harry that showed that it is part of the family. I wanted to make this picture only because I wanted to demonstrate the harmony between us, to press us from behind,” says Markle, adding that extremely upset that her daughter understood it wrong.
He also added that only from that interview in People realized that Megan received its reply message, as she never came in contact with him.
Thomas is also called false friends words that he might wish to call my daughter at any time, as he had her mobile number.
Markle showed reporters his text messages unanswered. And dialed Megan in the presence of the correspondent of the Mail on Sunday. In response, the machine reported that “the subscriber is unavailable”.
Experts have warned that the lawsuit Megan and Harry can turn against themselves because they may have personally to testify in court. As Thomas Markle, who would not miss the opportunity again publicly to find out the relationship with her daughter. In the end, all this can result in a scandal, who never dreamed of the Royal family.
