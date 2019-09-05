The father of the famous Ukrainian football player has gone missing in Crimea (photo)
Ex-football player of FC Metalurh Zaporizhya, Metalist, Chornomorets and the youth national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Kaplienko (pictured in the header) for securing this season, the colors Tbilisi “Dinamo”, on his page on Instagram said that his father is missing in the Crimea.
“I lost my dad kapliyenko 17.08.1976 Maksim Vladimirovich year of birth. Last time out 10.08.2019. The last location in Simferopol — a place of work.
He moved to Sebastopol, but after a few days we were not able to reach him. Called his work partner said its not. Called the Sevastopol he’s not there either. Calls not answered”, — wrote Oleksandr Kaplienko.
Missing Maxim Kaplienko
The 23-year — old has asked to spread this message-especially those who live in the Crimea, and published a phone number for communication.
