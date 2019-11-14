The father of Zhanna Friske for the first time spoke about the new love
Known TV presenter, the father of the late singer Jeanne Friske Dmitry Shepelev, who was going to marry a new lover, for the first time spoke about his beloved and how they met.
He was silent about his personal life, is not extended and the son Platon, which after the death of Jeanne raised itself. It turned out that in the life of Dmitry was a pleasant change. Say, for more than a year he lives together with Catherine Tulupova. Soon the couple is going to form relationships and raise children together — 6-year-old Plato and Fret — daughter Katie from a previous relationship. As it turned out, children are introduced to Dmitry and Ekaterina.
“Our children went to a kindergarten and introduced us. Plato and Lada — are best friends from a very early age. For me in a woman is important the confidence, beauty, a sense of humor”, — quotes Shepeleva “StarHit”.
Steam does not advertise the relationship. They rarely appear together at social events, but with children to visit exhibitions and museums, love to travel. So says Dmitry, they manage to escape from daily routine.
“Round the clock role of the parent is able to kill any romance. We tend to fly to just be alone. It is not too often — every couple of months, probably. A few weeks ago we returned from Munich, spent a romantic weekend”, — said Dmitry.
