The FC Barcelona players are outraged as the President of the club talks to Neymar
“Heavyweights” of the locker room – Pique, Messi and Suarez with Neymar
Players of “Barcelona”, including the captain of the team Lionel Messi is unhappy with how the club President Josep Maria Bartomeu talks on the return of Neymar at camp Nou, reports Marca.
According to the publication itself, the Brazilian talked to the players of the Catalan team and told that Bartomeu offered “Paris Saint-Germain,” for it is only 140 million euros, far from the market price of the player. This angered the locker room of the Catalan club.
Of course, the Paris club did not accept the offer.
However, Neymar is ready to submit a formal transfer request, if “Barcelona” will increase the offer
In turn, Messi expressed his belief that the strengthening of the composition of “blaugranas” Neymar is vital for the next campaign of the Catalans.
The FC Barcelona players fear that the slowness and unwillingness to spend adequate money on Neymar can lead Brazilian intercept’s main competitor Barca – real Madrid.