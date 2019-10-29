The FC Dynamo Kyiv opponent in the Europa League fired head coach (photo)
The rival of “Dynamo” in the Europa League the Swiss “Lugano”, who managed to take points away from Dynamo in the home opposition, after defeat at home in the League match with “St. Gallen” (1:3) sacked coach Fabio Celestini (pictured). 43-year-old, whose assets 35 games in the national team of Switzerland, worked with the team all year.
New coach “Lugano” from November 1 will be 56-year-old “steering” of the club in the third Swiss division “Bellinzona” Italian Maurizio Jacobacci.
Maurizio Jacobacci
In 12 matches of the championship of Switzerland “Lugano” was celebrated only two wins (four draws and six defeats), and with 10 points in the standings penultimate 9th place. Also, the team was knocked out of the Cup from the representative of the second division “Lausanne Sport” (0:3). In the Europa League, in addition to a draw with “Dinamo”, the Swiss lost to “Copenhagen” (0:1), Malmo (1:2) and hold in the group last place.
We will remind that “the Dynamo” will meet with the Swiss at home — December 12 (before the “white-blue” November 7 will play away against Copenhagen, and November 28 — Malmo).
