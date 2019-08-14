The FCA found a solution for Troubleshooting Jeep Wrangler
Experts group came up with a solution to eliminate the vibration from SUVs without opinion.
Recall that the owners of the Jeep Wrangler for a long time complain of vibration on the steering wheel when driving at high speeds on rough roads. Motorists also filed a lawsuit in Federal court in Detroit.
In turn, the companies insist that this problem does not affect safety and does not announce a review of the model. However, recently it became known that the brand found a solution in this situation.
All owners of SUV can contact the service center of the brand, where the cars will be installed a new steering damper or stabilizer, and repair work will be carried out absolutely free of charge.
