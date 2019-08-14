The FCA found a solution for Troubleshooting Jeep Wrangler

| August 14, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

FCA нашла решение для устранения неисправности Jeep Wrangler

Experts group came up with a solution to eliminate the vibration from SUVs without opinion.

Recall that the owners of the Jeep Wrangler for a long time complain of vibration on the steering wheel when driving at high speeds on rough roads. Motorists also filed a lawsuit in Federal court in Detroit.

In turn, the companies insist that this problem does not affect safety and does not announce a review of the model. However, recently it became known that the brand found a solution in this situation.

All owners of SUV can contact the service center of the brand, where the cars will be installed a new steering damper or stabilizer, and repair work will be carried out absolutely free of charge.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.