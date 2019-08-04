The FCA is preparing an update for the Ram 1500 pickup truck Classic
The FCA may update Ram 1500 Classic due to its growing popularity.
As noted by General Director of the FCA Mike Manley, the company may invest in pickup Ram 1500 with the previous generation, and there are a number of reasons. First, the truck is popular with consumers. In addition, the Ram 1500 Classic 2019 costs 27 $ 645, which makes it much cheaper than a new 1500, which starts at 33 440 dollars (2.18 million rubles). It is also worth mentioning that the 1500 Classic even more affordable than the average size of the Jeep Gladiator.
It is unknown what updates can get Ram 1500 Classic, but this model for ten years, and the company probably doesn’t want to spend a lot of money.
However, it is possible that it could consider as an upgrade a slight facelift.