The FDA found an unexpected way to make Americans slimmer: it is enough to change the marking of the goods
American comedian Brian Regan once said: “I think that serving of ice cream is when you hear the spoon falls to the bottom of the container,” writes CBS New York.
Indeed, on the packaging of food products in the United States usually indicates the composition and nutritive value of one serving, not the entire content, which can lead to overeating.
If you are one of those people who look for the tiny portions stated on the packages of food, and puzzled over how to understand how many calories and nutrients you receive from eating more or less, there is good news.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines USA (FDA) to change this situation in 2020.
FDA intends to change the labels on the food labels, to allow consumers to know exactly what is in a box, package or other type of packaging of their favorite products.
Starting in January 2020, the Agency recommends that the labeling of foods two columns — one for information about the nutrients of one serving and one that indicates how much of these nutrients in the entire package.
New labels have already switched brands of potato chips such as Lay’s.
FDA hopes that the new dual label will help people make more healthy choices — without having to calculate the number of calories and servings you just ate.