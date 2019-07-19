The FDA has expanded the League to 14 teams
In the Ukrainian Premier League season 2020-2021 years will play 14 teams. The decision adopted by the General meeting of participants of the Premier League, reports its press-service.
First, it was decided the following season to keep the current format with 12 teams, and in season 2021/22 to expand the top division to 16 participants.
“However, after the meeting we began to receive requests to reconsider the decision regarding the format of the Championship the Premier League for seasons-2020/21 and -2021/22. After re-consideration the decision of the General meeting of the Ukrainian Premier League determined that in the season 2020/21 in the championship of the Premier League will be 14 teams,” – said in the message.
In the transition from the format of 12 teams with 14 (and eventually 16) teams, the following approach to exchange teams between leagues in the transitional season:
1. From the PFL in the Premier League rise of the team, who took 1-2 places in the standings PFL (which will be assessed for clubs in the Premier League);
2. Between the team of the Premier League, which will occupy the last place in the standings (12th) in the Premier League, and the team that takes 3rd place in the table, the PFL, held two match playoff for the right to play in the Premier League.
Note that since 2016-2017 season, Premier League involved 12 teams. Before that two years in the Premier League played with 14 clubs. Even earlier – in 2002 – in the top division of the championship was 16 teams.
The decrease in the number of the championship participants was explained by economic reasons.