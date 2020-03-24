The FDA will be allowed to use the blood of Ebola survivors to treat patients COVID-19
Experts say that such treatment may be hope for some patients until they developed more sophisticated drugs, writes NBC News.
Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) will allow physicians across the country to begin using blood plasma donated by recovered after coronavirus infection, for the treatment of patients in critical condition due COVID-19. This is made possible in accordance with the new emergency protocols, approved March 24.
The FDA’s decision was taken one day after the Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo announced that the state health Department plans to begin treating the most severe patients with coronavirus using antibodies enriched in plasma isolated from the blood of recovered.
Treatment using plasma of a healthy person dates back centuries and was used during the influenza pandemic of 1918, in the era before the advent of modern vaccines and antiviral drugs. Some experts argue that this may be the main hope for combating coronavirus, until you have developed more complex methods of treatment that can take several months.
“The approach definitely has its advantages, and it is not a new idea; she’s been with us for a hundred years or longer, said Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, associate Professor of medicine and molecular Microbiology in the Medical school at Washington University in St. Louis. — I think we do not know whether method is effective, but based on his track record with a number of other viruses, I think he has a very good chance.”
Henderson, a member of a nationwide network of doctors and researchers headed by a team from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, which is working to develop protocols for the use of plasma for treatment of people suffering from COVID-19.
This method is essentially a collection of antibodies fighting the viruses from the blood of previously infected patients has been associated with milder symptoms and a shorter hospital stay for some patients during the SARS outbreak in 2002. And initial reports from China suggest that the plasma recovered can also be effective to suppress the manifestations COVID-19.
In accordance with emergency protocols, approved by the FDA, doctors can request permission for the treatment of critically ill patients with COVID-19 in each case. At this point the experimental treatment is reserved for patients who are in critical condition and at risk of death. The Agency stated that the FDA will respond to most queries within 4-8 hours. For patients who want faster treatment, doctors can call the emergency Management office the FDA and get permission over the phone.
If the treatment will be safe and effective, it is best suited to patients before symptoms become too severe, experts said. Past studies show that proactive infusion of convalescent plasma can also be effective for protection of medical workers of the first link from a major illness.
The FDA warned that plasma transfusion has not been proven as an effective method of dealing with COVID-19 and that researchers wishing to test this method more widely, must apply for permission on the beginning of the test.
“A promising convalescent plasma has not proven to be effective for each examined disease, — stated in the announcement of the FDA. So it is important before the introduction of plasma in patients with COVID-19 in clinical trials to determine whether it is safe and effective.”
Experts believe that widespread use of plasma, if it is approved in the coming weeks, will require significant coordination between hospitals and the national blood Bank.
In new York city public health officials said that in the coming days plan to begin recruitment of patients who have fully recovered from COVID-19. According to officials, these efforts will likely begin in new Rochelle, a suburb of new York, which was the center of the initial outbreak in the state a few weeks ago, because of the concentration of people who have recovered.
“It’s just a test, said Cuomo on March 23. Is a test for people who are in serious condition, but the Department of health of the state of new York worked with some of the best medical institutions in new York, and we believe that this promising method, we are going to start this week.”
