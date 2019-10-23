‘The fear of death changed my life’: a resident of Michigan lost 215 lbs and ran a marathon
Lost 475 pounds (215 kilograms), Carlos Orozco saved his life and became addicted to running long distances. The man was running his first marathon.
Three years ago, the weight of a resident of Michigan Carlos Orozco has reached 651 lb (295 kg). He wasn’t sure that she would live to the age of 40 and will see how growing his favorite little niece, writes the People.
The man had serious health problems: severe gout, leg ulcers, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and painful bacterial infection that causes redness of skin and edema.
Orozco wanted to change, so he met with a bariatric surgeon to discuss the options surgery weight loss. It was then that he learned the true danger of his situation.
“We discussed my weight, age, and the fact that if I hadn’t decided to change something, you just gained the weight on and who knows how many would have lasted my life, he said. — I waited until the end of the meeting, came from the doctor, sat on the bumper of his car and burst into tears. Fear of his own life changed me that morning — it was a feeling I had never experienced before”.
In addition, Orozco realized that he wanted to be near his family.
“I knew that my sister and brother-in-law are expecting their first child, and that soon I’m gonna be an uncle,’ he says. — I had longer to be there to see how my niece is growing. I realized that I was selfish, living this way for a long time, and didn’t realize how my death can affect family and friends.”
Before he could do the surgery on stomach for weight loss, Orozco had to show that he can change his eating habits and tune in to the success after surgery. He immediately completely eliminated fast food, fried, bread, soda and alcohol, and combined with regular walks he managed to lose 100 pounds (45 kilograms) in 6 months.
22 Dec 2016 Orozco, finally, had surgery, and then was able to maintain its healthy food, gradually reducing the weight. He also continued to walk, and in the fall of 2017 decided to try Jogging at a slow pace for 5 kilometers. He finished 90 minutes later and found a new passion.
“Running was never something that I wanted or thought it might be interesting to me. But I immediately fell in love with the feeling before and after Jogging, and how everyone supports each other, regardless of size, speed or experience, says Orozco. — All these people are wonderful, and in my heart there’s a place for them”.
1.5 years have passed since his first competition, Orozco has spent 32 of the race — from 8 thousand ft (2.4 km) to half marathon. Next spring and summer he has scheduled 4 half-marathon and 24 hour relay race Ragnar, and October 20, he just ran his first full marathon in Detroit.
“I have many great relatives, friends, coaches and partners for training, — says the man. They all help me in different ways, motivating, inspiring and always making sure that my health and happiness was a priority.”
During this time, Orozco lost a whopping 475 pounds (215 kilograms), more than half of its size.
“My understanding of my own body and self-confidence are at record levels, he says. — I am much more confident, and most importantly, I am truly happy, and I don’t need to pretend. Finally I can live a life that is, I think, was meant for me.”
But Orozco stresses that it wasn’t easy.
“Many people see only the before and after photos, and some believe that the bariatric procedure is a simple way to solve weight problem, but in fact it is the hardest thing I have ever done in my life, and I have to work on it every day,’ he says. — Some people do not realize and do not understand the mental and physical sacrifice and the problems associated with this process. There are many early mornings, long days and late nights and missed events, which are part of the way.”
Orozco says that it is very important to have people who care.
“It is necessary that you were the right people, he says. — It should be people who know you, understand what you’re going through, prosecute you, listen to you, tell you what you need to hear, not just what you want. The presence of these people, be it friends or family, was vital to my success. What I have done and continue to do would not be possible without them.”