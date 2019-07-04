The feast in honor of US independence Day Trump put the old and rusty armor without guns (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Tanks on display at a memorial to Abraham Lincoln in honor of US independence Day, was rusty and without guns. The Ministry of defence explained the installation of rusty tanks that Washington did not attach much importance to the appearance of the machines that will participate in the celebration of independence Day. About it RIA “Novosti” reported in the us military.

It is noted that the first pieces that appeared in the center of the city, were two infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) Bradleys, which in some places was peeling paint and visible rust spots. Guns 25-mm machine guns removed, holes patched up with tape green. Optics on the tower covered with cardboard, also captured the same tape. Armored vehicles exhibited on wheeled platforms onto a small alley to the left of the memorial.

As noted in the Pentagon, two Bradley armored vehicles, two Abrams tanks, armored SUV and Humvee armored recovery vehicle М88 with rust and peeling paint chose the White house. “They are cleaned before you bring on the National Mall” – said the press service of the Pentagon.

After the first two units promised by the U.S. President Donald trump armored vehicles were delivered to the center of the us capital, they were activists of the American anti-war movement CodePink to protest against the militarization of the holiday, the correspondent of TASS.

Activists came out to the vehicles with the poster “Thanks, but tanks are not needed” (T anks but no tanks) and balloons, is a smaller version of the huge inflatable figures depicting U.S. President Donald trump in the form of angry baby in a diaper with a mobile phone in his hand and known as the “little tramp”.

“Last time, when trump wanted to bring tanks, residents of the district of Columbia have said that they do not want to see them around. I think that’s a reflection of the politicization and militarization of the 4th of July holiday. We oppose this, we want this day was a holiday”, – told reporters the founder of the movement Medea Benjamin. “The fact that trump is going to give a speech that he would bring in tanks and launch bombers over the heads – not to look like the 4th of July holiday which would unite our country and would demonstrate our strength,” she added.

It is noted that to the Memorial of Abraham Lincoln so far has brought the latest tanks mentioned by trump, and infantry fighting vehicle M3 Bradley, which was also filmed their main armament 25-mm automatic gun. Armored vehicles were placed on special platforms on wheels, hitched to trucks. When the activists came with posters, one of the trucks tried to drive off with the armored car, then the protesters moved to the nearby Bradley.

Earlier, American media reported that in the district of Columbia, Georgia delivered, in addition to the two Bradley, two M1A2 Abrams tanks and tracked armored recovery vehicle M88A2. This technique was noticed by journalists at one of the train platforms, but in the city center it is not yet delivered. Previously, some experts have expressed concerns that due to the large weight of armored vehicles in Central Washington can sink the ground.

According to CNN, 4 July, US independence Day at the Lincoln Memorial will be made by the President of the United States Donald trump. The American leader will make the opening remarks, and then talk about the military power of the country: on the coast guard, air force, Navy, marine Corps and army. In the course of his speech on the Washington fly combat aircraft and helicopters.