The fed lowered rates for the second time this year after a 10 year hiatus
Since 2008 the Federal reserve system (FRS) the USA has lowered the rate by 25 basis points for the second time. Before that, the fed lowered the rate in July. About it writes RBC.
The fed performing the functions of a Central Bank, for the second consecutive time lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (b.n.) — with a 2-2,25 to 1.75–2%.
In July 2019 the fed has already lowered rates by 25 points for the first time since the global financial crisis, but then the fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated that this is not a beginning of easing cycle of monetary policy.
Such decision by the fed ahead of the meeting predicted the analyst 94 of the 98 respondents. Only four believed that the regulator will leave the rate unchanged. Predictions for betting before the meeting and does reflect 100% probability of decline. The probability of decline by 25 b.p. were 86% and 50 b.p. — 14%.
In its statement, the fed noted that labor market indicators remain strong, the unemployment rate is low, but household spending was growing rapidly, investment in fixed capital and exports declined. The regulator has given mixed signals about his future actions.
Will continue easing
If in early September, investors were expecting the fed in the next 12 months will lower its key interest rate five times, now I think that will cost three.
Markets have almost fully recovered after the August collapse, triggered by the escalation of a trade war, but the United States and China agreed to hold talks in October and went on to make mutual concessions (the American side has postponed the increase in duties on imports, and China can increase purchases of agricultural products in the United States).
But it is unlikely that the easing of tensions in trade relations will significantly improve the prospects for the world economy: companies will be careful in investment, and global GDP growth will continue to slow.
Recommendations Trump
The President of the United States Donald trump ahead of the meeting suggested the fed to cut the rate to zero or even to install it on a negative level. After that, according to him, the country needs to begin to refinance their public debt. Borrowing costs should be greatly reduced, and its time — increased substantially, insisted trump. Only the naivete of the fed and its head Jerome Powell does not allow US “to do what is already done in other countries”, noted the head of state. “A unique opportunity that we’re missing because of the Boobs,” concluded trump.
Reducing the rate in September and again in October, the fed will complete the process that its Chairman Powell called a “correction in the middle of the cycle”. Similarly, the Federal reserve acted in the 1990s, reducing rates by 75 b. p., when the situation on the labour market and in the manufacturing industry was similar to the current one.
After the rate cut in September, the fed will once again reduce it to the end of the year, most likely in October, according to analysts.
The probability of further decline is open to question, given the inflationary risks associated with rising oil prices, argues chief economist at ING in Russia and CIS Dmitry Dolgin. In early September, in the baseline scenario was laid only one fed rate cut before the end of 2019 and two in 2020 reduction.