The Federal government is giving Ontario $54M to combat illicit arms trafficking and banditry (PHOTO)

The Federal government will give Ontario $ 54 million over the next three years to combat illicit arms trafficking and banditry, their proper use involves the organization of specialized groups of prosecutors, funding of projects to maintain law and order and collection of internal information in prisons.

Federal Minister for crime reduction bill Blair, who made a statement on Monday, said that the funding is aimed at preventing escalation of violence.

“Unfortunately, lately we are seeing across the country, and particularly in the greater Toronto area, the growth of violent crime with weapons and banditry, he said the regional police Department Saw in MISSISSAUGA. – This affects our city and it affects the lives of Canadians”.

The province has said it will use the financing to increase the number of prosecutors specializing in providing temporary release under obligation to appear in cases of use of firearms in the Peel region, and to create a Fund to combat armed banditry for police projects in the greater Toronto area and Greater Golden Horseshoe that stretches from Niagara region to region Durham.

Also funds will be used to create a new team to combat armed banditry in Eastern Ontario, which will consist of four prosecutors, working closely with the Ottawa police.

The attorney General of Ontario Doug Downey said that the money will also be used to increase the collection of internal information in prisons and to support victims of trafficking.

“This will help to increase the benefits due the injured, ensuring the satisfaction of their individual and immediate needs,” said Downey about the funds that will be used to assist victims of trafficking.

The funds come from Ottawa, despite the contradictions between the Federal and provincial governments on a number of issues, including carbon pricing and infrastructure financing, in anticipation of the Federal election in October.

However, Blair said that all levels of government need to work together when it comes to dealing with violent crime.

“The funds are significant, and they will be aimed at prevention, intervention, enforcement and prosecution actions related to the armed banditry in the cities,” he said.

This measure is introduced against the background of rising levels of armed violence in Toronto.

According to police statistics in Toronto this year there were 285 of the shootings, which killed and injured 430 people. Over the same period last year there were 272 cases of use of weapons and 364 of the victims.

At the end of August 2014 in Toronto was recorded 120 of the shootings, which injured 148 people.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced that it will provide $ 3 million to more than two-fold increase in the number of television cameras, closed-circuit in Toronto. Their number will increase from 34 to 74 of the cameras.