The Federal government will present the results of a review of the case for the extradition of Hassan Diab (PHOTO)

The Federal government is expected to release today the results of an independent study of the extradition case in which Ottawa Professor Hassan Diab (Hassan Diab) spent three years in a French prison.

French authorities suspect Diab of involvement in the bombing of the Paris synagogue in 1980, which killed four people and injured dozens, while Diab has never admitted the accusation.

The RCMP arrested Diab, who is a citizen of Canada, in 2008 at the request of the French authorities, and he was sent to France six years later, despite the recognition of the judges on, that the case against him was weak.

A French judge eventually dropped the charges against Diab in January 2018, but last fall the French appeal court decided to conduct a new analysis of the evidence in the case.

Diab, his lawyer and rights groups call on the Federal government to conduct a full public investigation of his case and to reform the extradition act so that others are not caught in the same situation.

The results of the external investigation and exposure of shortcomings of the canadian extradition act will get the attention of stakeholders around the world, especially in light of the December arrest of Executive Director of Huawei Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

The arrest of a man angered China, and now Canada is embroiled in a diplomatic crisis with the Asian superpower. A few days after the arrest of the man Chinese authorities have arrested two Canadians accused of espionage.

The Trudeau government repeatedly insisted that it man will be treated fairly and impartially by an independent judiciary. The Prime Minister called the arrests of the Canadians Michael Kovriga and Michael Spavor arbitrariness on the part of China.