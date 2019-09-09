The feds and the provincials have reached “agreements” on the funding of the University (PHOTO)

Loading...

The representatives of the governments of Ontario and of the country said they signed agreements on joint financial participation in the organization of the University in French, from which the government of Premier Doug Ford previously refused.

On Sunday evening, the two governments issued a statement which said that they signed a “Memorandum of understanding” (MOU), in which they formally undertake to co-operate with the aim of establishing this institution.

The Memorandum States that the contribution of the Federal government in the project “will not exceed 50% of the total costs of Ontario”, and will set up a joint working group to clarify the details of funding and timing.

The provincial tories cancelled the project in November as part of its effort to combat the shortage of funds, causing outrage and protests among French-speaking Ontarians. This decision prompted the then legislator Amanda of Simard to leave the party meeting and continue as an independent MP.

But last week, the progressive conservative government, Ford has announced its willingness to provide half of the required amount to Finance the project, the cost of which is estimated at 126 million dollars, and invited the Ottawa to pay a portion of the funds the remaining half.

The University is expected to be located on the South-West Ontario, and the province has stated that its construction will take eight years.

By signing the Memorandum of understanding, representatives of both governments said about understanding the importance of higher education for more than 600,000 Francophones in Ontario.