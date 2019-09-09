The fee of the champion of UFC Habib was 21 times more than Pore
This past weekend in Abu Dhabi took place tournament UFC 242.
In the main fight the champion of UFC in lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov defended the title against mandatory Challenger, American Dustin Pore.
Thus, according to the xsport.ua that refers to MMAJunkie.com the fee of the champion proved to be disproportionately higher than that of Dustin’s guaranteed fee and bonuses Habib was 6.09 million. (6 million – performance, 40 thousand – the retention bonus and 50 thousand – “the concert”); in that time, as Pore earned only 290 thousand dollars. 250 thousand – 40 thousand and performance – incentive).