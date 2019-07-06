The festival “grunow”: mother of many children in the U.S. ate 32 Burger in 10 minutes
Resident of the U.S. state of California Molly Scaler fifth consecutive victory in the annual competition on speed eating burgers, conducted in Washington by the fast food chain Z-Burger.
As announced on their website the organizers of the competition, this time the Scaler, for ten minutes managed to eat a record 32 bun with a chop.
The competition was held on Wednesday and was timed to the independence Day, which is celebrated in the country on 4 July. The Californian, who improved his last year’s result (when it is mastered only 27 burgers for the same length of time), won the main prize — a check for $ 1.5 million Second place again went to Pennsylvania resident Dan Kennedy, he in ten minutes 24 ate a Burger and got it for $ 850. In third place — Andrew Poole with a score of 20 rolls with a chop and a prize of $ 500.
New record at @Zburger 10th annual Independence Day Burger Eating Championship! Winner @MollySchuyler 32 burgers in ten minutes. Congratulations to all the competitors! pic.twitter.com/6DdlYSJVJq
— zburger (@zburger) July 3, 2019
The scaler has successfully involved not only to compete at eating burgers. So, in 2018, by participating in the contest Wing Bowl, for 30 minutes she ate 501 chicken wing and earned $ 5 thousand and got a car “Hyundai-the Sonata”.
As you know, in the US, competitions are held regularly eating time of various foods, from hot dogs, meatballs, Mexican tortillas, tacos and oysters to spaghetti, pumpkin pie and cakes. They basically involved the same “consumers”. The weight of most of them exceeds 100 kg. it is Therefore not surprising interest in the Handpiece that weighs less than 60 kg. In response to a question from the reporter for NBC TV about how she manages to keep the figure with the active participation in such competitions, she said, “I Have four children”.
