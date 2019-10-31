The festival of donuts and a lecture about Russian authors: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (November 1-3)
What: Exhibition of ‘Fantastic planet’
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: FIGat7th, 735 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Read more: this year the planet was invaded by four giant figures of humanoids and watching human activities. These giants from afar, quiet and gentle, but still interested in our fantastic planet and its inhabitants. Be sure to visit, say Hello and greet them in Los Angeles.
Bright and ephemeral artworks from Australian artist Amanda Parer explore the world of nature, its fragility and our role in it.
Cost: Free.
What: Ice arena ICE in Santa Monica
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: Fifth Street & Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA
More info: Each year during the winter holidays in downtown Santa Monica ice rink opens for the residents of this coastal town. On the corner of Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue for many weeks appears the winter’s tale under the name ICE.
This is the perfect place to spend winter holidays, relax with family and friends, fun with friends, a first date, or teaching skating.
Ice arena in Santa Monica runs from November 1 to January 20.
Schedule:
— Monday — Thursday from 14:00 to 22:00
Friday from 14:00 to midnight
— Saturday from 10:00 to midnight
— Sunday from 10:00 to 22:00.
Cost: $15.
What: Free film screening at Union Station
When: Friday, November 1 from 20:00.
Where: Union Station, 800 N Alameda St Los Angeles
Read more: This fall one of the most beloved architectural treasures of Los Angeles — Union Station — organize Fall Film Series, a series of three paintings, the Central theme in which are animated characters.
November 1, guests will see the film “The Adventures of Prince Achmed”.
Cost: Free.
What: Art walk on Grand Avenue
When: Saturday, November 2 from 11:00.
Where: Grand Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90012
Details: Enjoy free entrance to all institutions connected with art, on Grand Avenue. The event offers workshops, entertainment, presentations and much more.
It offers discussions of The Broad, an art and architectural tour of the Central library, performances of L. A. Opera, free entry to MOCA and many more.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of the aircraft
When: Saturday, November 2 from 11:00.
Where: Long Beach Airport 3590 E. Wardlow Road Long Beach, CA 90808
More info: At this event, guests can explore different planes and other aircraft, collected at the airport in long beach.
Also, visitors will enjoy live music, some food and a beer garden.
The event is open to visitors of all ages.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian autumn festival
When: Saturday, November 2 from 11:00.
Where: House of Ukraine, 667, Pan American Rd W, San Diego, CA 92101
Read more: Ukrainian hut and the Ukrainian school of San Diego invites you to a Celebration of Autumn.
The children will have a speech at 11:00. After the concert was over the table. The hut will treat all sausages. Bring your delicious food to the common table. Visitors can taste the new cocktail “Glory to Ukraine”. You can’t miss it.
Cost: Free.
What: Celebration of Day of the dead at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
When: Saturday, November 2 from 12:00.
Where: Hollywood Forever Cemetery 6000 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90038
Details: the Celebration includes a traditional procession with Aztec blessings and regional musical and dance groups. Will also be more than 100 altars created by members of the community to their ancestors and loved ones, and hundreds of ritual dancers in Aztec costumes.
Cost: $25.
What: Lecture on Russian writers
When: Saturday, 2 November from 19:00.
Where: Emanuel Lutheran Church 150 North Palm Street La Habra, CA 90631
Read more: Explore the world of Russian writers at the lecture. All participants will learn about the history of various fairy tales, and how they were written music. What inspired the authors, who became the prototype of heroes and more.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of doughnuts
When: Sunday, 3 November
Where: Iron Fist Brewing San Diego 1985 National Avenue #1132, San Diego, CA 92113
Read more: November 3 at the Los Angeles festival of all your favorite donuts, which will feature different styles of cooking, flavors and shape of doughnuts.
The festival includes 13 various sellers of donuts. It offers master classes for the preparation of these sweets, drinks bar and other sweet treats.
Cost: From $0.
What: a Seminar for girls about beauty
When: Sunday, 3 November from 14:00.
Where: the meeting Place check with the organizers.
Read more: ladies, are going to share their secrets, masters and lifehacks. In theme included decor, care and health.
The meeting invited a few pros from different directions, which will tell something new and useful. Everyone can make a henna.
Cost: $10.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.