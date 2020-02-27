The festival of Slavic culture and a play about Solomon Mikhoels: how to spend a weekend in new York (28 Feb – 1 Mar)
What: Exhibition of works of Oded the Hal
When: Friday-Sunday, February 28 — March 1
Where: Yeshiva University Museum 15 W 16th St, New York, NY 10011
More info: this exhibition presents the work of artist Oded by Hal. Born in Iraq, Oded and his family soon moved to Israel, where he still lives the artist in the city Jaffa, but he also lives in new York city, making him an international artist.
Lyrical sculpture by Hal vary from expressive abstraction to a simple yet striking shapes. His work reflects a rich, complex history of Jewish heritage in Babylon and glorifies the concept of the Motherland. The exhibition explores the themes, derived from popular songs in Hebrew, written in Iraq. The artist draws on the Hebrew letter shapes, mixing the languages of contemporary art practice and its ancient cultural heritage.
Cost: Free
What: Festival of modern Ukrainian music
When: Friday-Sunday, February 28 — March 1
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
Read more: Festival of contemporary modern Ukrainian music brought guests a breathtaking music from the Motherland. In addition to music offers various discussions and seminars with experts in the music industry, who will discuss directions and trends in music in Ukraine.
Cost: From $0
What: Exhibition of works by Russian-Jewish artist
When: Friday-Saturday, Feb 28-19
Where: Revelation Gallery 224 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
Read more: Anatoly Fatah, Russian-Jewish artist from new York from Tashkent, works in a bold, clear, accessible post-cubist form. Already well known in galleries in Italy, Fatah is becoming more known in the United States. This is his first exhibition.
Anatoly took the brush during his imprisonment two years ago in the United States.
Cost: Free
What: Seminar about the Soviet writer
When: Friday, February 28, 15:00
Where: Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia at NYU 19 University Pl, Fl 2nd, new York 10003
Read more: Come to the seminar with joy Neumeier, candidate of historical Sciences at the University of California.
Vasily Shukshin was raised in a Siberian village and became one of the most celebrated talents of the late Soviet Union. Shukshin has won a lot of followers thanks to the stories and the films with the participation of rural and urban eccentrics of people who are struggling trying to find individual freedom. His characters enjoying the beauty of life, but tormented because of her importance; those who could not find one of them, chose suicide.
Sensation around the death of Shukshin in 1974 led to conflicting interpretations of his legacy. While the cultural establishment greeted him as an example of socialist success, some considered his life a tragedy eradicated the Russian peasant.
Cost: From $0
What: Lecture on “Russian formalism”
When: Friday, February 28, from 18:00
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
Read more: associate Professor of Saint-Petersburg state University (faculty of Humanities and Sciences) and associate Professor National research University Higher school of Economics Ilya Kalinin will present a lecture on “Russian formalism”.
Radical socio-cultural transformation made up the style, texture, and techniques of Russian formalism. Alienation, strain, struggle of old and new genres, the mutual antagonism of successive literary generations, tensions between the archaists and innovators: these concepts are formed as the terminological basis of Russian formalism.
Cost: Free
What: free tasting of Armenian wines
When: Friday, February 28, from 18:00
Where: The Winey Neighbor 679 Washington Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
Details: Shop Wines Armenian wines APRIS and the owners invite all to a free tasting of these Armenian wines. Here you can not only taste the delicious drink, but also to meet new interesting people.
Cost: Free
What: a Literary evening of the Ukrainian poet
When: Saturday, February 29, 17:00
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, Inc., 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: Scientific society of Taras Shevchenko invites you to a poetry reading famous poet of Kiev Mykola Vorobyov, member of the Kyiv poetic school and winner of the National prize. Shevchenko. Vorobiev will present his two new poetry books: “Choir and the flower” and “the Painted door”.
Cost: Free
What: a Play about Solomon Mikhoels in new Jersey
When: Saturday, February 29, from 19:00
Where: Fair Lawn Community Center 10-10 20th St (Kipp St & 20th St) Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Read more: play “the Last role of Solomon Mikhoels” talks about the arc of a creative life and a passionate love of the great actor Solomon Mikhoels. This story is not of tragedy, and beautiful love.
Solomon Mikhoels — part of the great Russian Jewish culture, Director of State Jewish theatre, theater teacher, people’s artist of the USSR, as well as a prominent public figure, the first Chairman of the Jewish anti-fascist Committee, which gathered for the defense of the homeland in the Jewish communities of North America $33 million.
A play by the great actor wrote the playwright Zinovy Sagalov. There are only two existing characters: he Mikhoels and his second wife Anastasia Pototskaya, but how much you can learn about them and the era in which they lived, of the dialogues and monologues of memories and reflections!
Stage reading of the play performed by professional actors Alexei Trubetskoy and Valeria Root with extensive experience in leading Moscow theaters. The performance was staged by the GITIS graduate, a talented Director Arnold Shvetsov.
Cost: $20-25
What: chocolate Exhibition
When: Sunday, March 1, from 10:00
Where: Cradle of Aviation Museum Charles Lindbergh Boulevard Garden City, NY 11530
Read more: March 1 at Cradle of Aviation Museum will host the exhibition of the chocolate Expo. Chocolate Expo is currently one of the largest chocolate events in the United States. At the exhibition you can sample and purchase chocolates, baked goods, specialty products, ice cream, a variety of cheese, wine and other products from more than 35 local, regional and international manufacturers. Also available Chocolate Expo offers unique exhibitions, performances, lectures, demonstrations and the appearance of celebrities.
Cost: $10
What: the Festival of Slavic culture Slavic Festival
When: Saturday, February 29, 17:00
Where: The Gallery Plaxall, 5-25 46th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Read more: 29 February 2020 will be the major event of Russian-speaking new York — festival of Slavic culture Slavic Festival. This large-scale event attaches to the Slavic traditions and is a modern interpretation of traditional entertainment, arts and creativity.
The February festival will be dedicated to the beloved ancient feast of the carnival, the farewell to the winter and the solemn greeting of the beautiful spring. The main traditional attributes of the holiday — stuffed, fun and pancakes. In the framework of the festival will feature musical and dance groups, will showcase the work of artists, sculptors and photographers-immigrants from the CIS countries, the art of the theatre, Russian movies and, of course, the cuisine.
The festival aims to support young talents and innovation in the arts, to familiarize and introduce the guests to the Slavic traditions, to combine interesting and creative people. Don’t miss the biggest festival of uniting favorite traditions and contemporary art in the most creative area of new York.
In the program:
- Love Birds — Art Performance by Yelena Tylkina
- Traditional and modern dance
- Musical and theatrical performances
- DJ with modern music
- Statement of the Belarusian and Ukrainian consuls
- Fair
More details in Instagram.
Cost: $25-30
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6335
[name] => festival
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => festival
)
festival
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28279
[name] => Solomon Mikhoels
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => solomon-mixoels
)
Solomon МихоэлсFacebookVkontakte
bookmark