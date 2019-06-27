The FIFA referee has terminated the contract with the Ukrainian football Association to judge the matches in Russia

| June 27, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Арбитр ФИФА расторг контракт с Украинской ассоциации футбола и будет судить матчи в России

Anatoliy Zhabchenko

One of the most authoritative Ukrainian arbitrators Anatoly Zhabchenko, which in 2013 is a FIFA referee, has terminated the contract with Ukrainian Association football (UAF) and will judge the matches in Russia, according to sport.ua.

40-year-old Game has entered the list of judges that are approved for the maintenance of matches of the championship of Russia. This list was provisionally approved by the Executive Committee of the Russian football Union (RFU), says the publication.

Born in Simferopol Zhabchenko, who has Russian citizenship, has terminated the contract with the UAF.

“We have by mutual consent terminated the contract with Federation of football of Ukraine”, – quotes the edition of the arbitrator.

Note, the Game the last two years served of the competition held in the Crimea.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.