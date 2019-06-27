The FIFA referee has terminated the contract with the Ukrainian football Association to judge the matches in Russia
Anatoliy Zhabchenko
One of the most authoritative Ukrainian arbitrators Anatoly Zhabchenko, which in 2013 is a FIFA referee, has terminated the contract with Ukrainian Association football (UAF) and will judge the matches in Russia, according to sport.ua.
40-year-old Game has entered the list of judges that are approved for the maintenance of matches of the championship of Russia. This list was provisionally approved by the Executive Committee of the Russian football Union (RFU), says the publication.
Born in Simferopol Zhabchenko, who has Russian citizenship, has terminated the contract with the UAF.
“We have by mutual consent terminated the contract with Federation of football of Ukraine”, – quotes the edition of the arbitrator.
Note, the Game the last two years served of the competition held in the Crimea.