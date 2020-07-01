The fight against the epidemic of coronavirus in the Ministry of Finance reported on the costs
In Ukraine to prevent the spread of acute respiratory diseases COVID-19 has spent more than 3.2 billion UAH of budget funds.
About it reports the Ministry of Finance, which carries out constant monitoring of budget expenditures to combat coronavirus.
“According to the Treasury, as of June 25, 2020 at the expense of budgets of all levels made payments in the amount of 3.25 billion UAH 911 million UAH from the state budget and 2,336 billion UAH from the local budgets”, — stated in the message.
The Ministry of Finance said that in June on preventing and combating coronavirus spent 624 million UAH.
As reported, on 13 April, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the law on state budget for 2020, under which was established the special Fund to combat coronavirus volume is 64.7 billion UAH.
