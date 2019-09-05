The fight in “Mnau incu”: she is from Denmark attacked the main hero (photos, video)
On the set of the popular reality show “Mnau Inco” in which family for a week swap wives, there was an unpleasant incident. Between the main characters was not staged, but a real fight. A participant from Denmark after a verbal altercation attacked his interim Ukrainian husband.
Between the project participants a millionaire from Denmark Daria and 30-year-old resident of Zaporozhye Stanislav did not initially warm relations. They were always arguing. Daria taught new husband, rebuked, and taught life. She criticized his wife for not know how to save and spends a lot on night clubs, beauty salons and entertainment.
Stanislav did not remain silent and offended Daria, calling her “a whore for”. “P*for, what are you doing?” the woman cried and pounced on the offender with fists.
Had to separate the combatants, the Director of the project. This family-run exchange is a failure.
Brawl the video was recorded with 1:28 program.
