The fight with Vladimir Klitschko is recognized as the fight of the decade
December 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Fight of Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua for the title of world champion under versions WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion was named the fight of the decade by Boxing News.
Meeting of Ukrainian and British took place on 30 April 2017 at the stadium “Wembley” in London.
In the fifth round, Klitschko was knocked down, but in the next round, the opponent answered the same.
In the 11th round of the Joshua double-struck Ukrainian boxer uppercut – Vladimir was twice knocked down, then the referee stopped the fight.
Note that after this fight Klitschko ended his career.