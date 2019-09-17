The film about Michael Jackson received the prestigious award
In the category “best documentary or non-fiction project” won the controversial film “Leaving Neverland”, which tells of the singer Michael Jackson and his long-term sexual abuse of children.
“Neverland” has caused a flurry of negative criticism from fans of Jackson for false information.
The main award ceremony the “Emmy” will be held in the night from 22 to 23 September. This year’s leader in number of nominations became a “Game of thrones”.