The film featuring will Smith has collected a billion dollars
Saturday, July 27, the Walt Disney Studio announced that the film “Aladdin” has grossed a billion dollars.
The picture, taken based on the eponymous animated feature in 1992, appeared in theaters in may. The budget amounted to 183 million dollars. And although critics gave “Aladdin” pretty cool evaluation, the audience of this tale, designed for viewing the whole family liked. This is evidenced by the commercial success of the film, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
Took a picture of the iconic British Director guy Ritchie. None of his films do not fall into the so-called “club of billionaires”. Be collected in world hire more than billion dollars could not such famous films Richie as “lock, stock, and two Smoking barrels”, “snatch”, “Sherlock Holmes”.
The Genie in the film, played by a popular actor will Smith. The films also never collected a billion dollars at the box office. Recall, Smith starred in the blockbuster “independence Day”, “Bad boys”, “Men in black”, “I am legend”, “Hancock”, “suicide Squad”.